10,423 tonnes of paddy procured

20 July 2020 20:18 IST

Madurai

A total of 10,423 tonnes of paddy has been procured through direct procurement centres (DPCs) in the district till date, for the crop harvested during summer season.

Joint Director Of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan said that paddy was mainly cultivated in Chellampatti block this summer season (paddy cultivated from February to April). He said that paddy was raised on 2,000 hectares in the block and currently, paddy was harvested from 1,800 hectares. “The remaining area will be harvested within the next 15 days,” he said.

After many years, DPCs were asked to function for summer season this year based on the Collector's directive, says an official from the district administration. “Usually, the DPCs do not function during the summer season as the quantity of paddy harvested is very minimal. But, this year the DPCs were opened as farmers were deeply impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said the official.

A total of 21 DPCS were functioning at Chellampatti block, 1 each at Thodeneri (Madurai North), Vilachery and Thumbaipatti (Melur). Out of the total paddy procured in the district, the share of Chellampatti block was 10,038 tonnes.

P. Selvam, a farmer from K. Vadugapatti village of Chellampatti block said that opening of the DPCs was helpful for the farmers. “Farmers have to pay a huge sum of money to harvest the crop using machines. Only if our produce is procured at DPCs will we be able to get a decent profit,” he said.

However, the DPCs, which were opened on June 15 for procuring paddy harvested during summer season, were closed on July 13.

“Due to the recent rains, harvested paddy got damaged in our village. So, we had requested the officials to open the DPCs for a few more days,” he said.

The district administration official said that the Collector had given a new directive to have the DPCs functioning for a few more days.