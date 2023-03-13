1,040 students absent for Tamil paper in Virudhunagar district

March 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A total of 1,040 students in Virudhunagar district absented themselves from appearing for the Tamil paper of Plus Two examination that began on Monday.

However, all 26 students, who opted French and one student, who had chosen Hindi, turned up for the language I examination. Among the absentees were 567 boys and 473 girls.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan inspected the arrangements made for the Plus Two examination at two centres in Virudhunagar.

A total of 23,368 students from 219 schools were appearing for the examination to be held in 97 centres for regular students and three centres for private candidates.

A total of 105 differently abled candidates were provided examination halls on the ground floor at the centres. Similarly, scribes were arranged for differently-abled children and they were given additional time for completing their examination.

The Collector ensured that basic amenities such as drinking water, power supply and adequate ventilation and toilet facilities were provided for the students.

The Collector said that uninterrupted power supply had been ensured for the examination centres. Similarly, additional buses were being operated touching the examination centres for the benefit of the students.

Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri said that no complaint of malpractice was reported on Monday.