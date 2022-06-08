104 mobile phones returned to owners

TIRUNELVELI

A total of 104 stolen or accidentally missed mobile phones were returned to the owners here on Wednesday.

Based on complaints received from the owners, who have lost their mobile phones, cases were registered. As 104 mobile phones, worth about ₹ 20.12 lakh, were recovered, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Santosh Kumar, handed over the gadgets to the rightful owners.

He also handed over ₹3.62 lakh to six online fraud victims, who lost their money to fraudsters asking for debit or credit card details or bank account details on the pretext of filling up ‘know your customer’ form.

“We have initiated steps to freeze the accounts of the fraudsters for recovering the money to the tune of ₹15.83 lakh belonging to 12 more victims,” he said.

He urged the public not to share their personal information and the details pertaining to their bank accounts, debit or credit cards. The public, on coming to know about online fraudsters, can register complaints through 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in

“Since we’ve formed cyber crime detection teams in every police station, complaints can be registered in the police stations also,” he said.