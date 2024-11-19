 />
104 fatal accidents reported on Samayanallur Road in six years, police inform HC

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A PIL petition seeks proper safety measures on the road from Fatima College to Samayanallur in Madurai.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday was informed that 399 accidents, including 104 fatal ones, had been reported along the road from Fatima College to Samayanallur in Madurai from 2018 to October 2024.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2023 by N. Senthil Kumar of Paravai who had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure proper safety measures along the stretch.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete took note of the report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samayanallur, M. Anantha Raj, who was present before the court as per the court direction.

The court said that it had also summoned the Divisional Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Madurai, to appear before the court. However, the official was not present.

Assistant Divisional Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Madurai West Subdivision, S. G. Anand, was present in his place.

The State submitted that the official was in Chennai to attend a meeting. The court observed that it was disappointed with the reasons given for not complying with the orders of the court, more particularly, when accidents have been occurring along the stretch every day and precious lives lost.

The court said that it was constrained to initiate suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against Divisional Engineer (Highways) M. Mohana Gandhi. The contemnor was called upon to be physically present before the court on November 21 and show cause as to why he should not be punished for wilful disobedience of the earlier court order.

It was brought to the court’s notice that Madurai-Dindigul Highway stretch between Fatima College and Samayanallur also falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Madurai City, as well as the revenue jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Samayanallur Town Panchayat and Paravai Town Panchayat.

The court suo motu impleaded the Madurai Corporation Commissioner; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Koodal Pudur; Deputy Commissioner, (Traffic), Madurai City; Block Development Officer of Madurai West Panchayat Union; Executive Officer of Paravai Town Panchayat and President of Samayanallur Village Panchayat.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure proper installation of medians, reflective sign boards at appropriate places, prevention of pasting of posters on sign boards and defacement of zebra crossings, standardise speed-breakers and proper lighting on both sides of the highway.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 21.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:12 pm IST

