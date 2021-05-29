1,029 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff recruited

A total of 1,029 doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff were recruited by the district administration, in the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Collector Aneesh Sekar had issued appointment orders for the newly recruited staff on Saturday. A total of 729 staff have been recruited for Government Rajaji Hospital and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur. This includes 80 doctors and 250 nurses.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said that the additional manpower would help reduce burden of health workers so that they could take better care of patients.

Since additional beds for COVID-19 patients had been set up in both the hospitals, the additional manpower would be of much help, he said.

Similarly, around 300 health workers, including 40 doctors and 75 nurses, had been recruited for the Public Health Department.