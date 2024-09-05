1,025 liquor bottles seized from house in Tirunelveli

The police seized 1,025 bottles of liquor from a house at Vannarpet here on Thursday.

The police said a surprise check was conducted in a house at Ettuthogai Street in Vannarpet here by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police on Thursday following information that a few hundred liquor bottles had been stocked in the house. During the raid, the police seized 1,025 liquor bottles.

The police are on the lookout for Paul Stephen, a tenant of the house.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police, Tiruchi, nabbed one person in Tiruchi, who reportedly told the police that he was supplying liquor to Paul Stephen.

