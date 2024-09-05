GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,025 liquor bottles seized from house in Tirunelveli

Published - September 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized 1,025 bottles of liquor from a house at Vannarpet here on Thursday.

The police said a surprise check was conducted in a house at Ettuthogai Street in Vannarpet here by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police on Thursday following information that a few hundred liquor bottles had been stocked in the house. During the raid, the police seized 1,025 liquor bottles.

The police are on the lookout for Paul Stephen, a tenant of the house.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police, Tiruchi, nabbed one person in Tiruchi, who reportedly told the police that he was supplying liquor to Paul Stephen.

September 05, 2024

