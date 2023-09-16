102 unauthorised commercial, residential buildings to be razed down in Tirunelveli

September 16, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

For the first time in the history of Tirunelveli Corporation, a total of 102 unauthorised commercial and residential buildings built within the Corporation limits are to be demolished as these permanent structures have been constructed without obtaining any building plan approval.

Sources in the Corporation told The Hindu that a team of 16 Junior Engineers of the urban civic body inspected 481 commercial and residential buildings in Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones of the Corporation. Of this, 102 buildings – 26 commercial buildings and 76 residential buildings – were found to be not having building plan approvals.

“In fact, owners of these 102 buildings have not even applied for the building plan approval as mandated. Without applying for any approval, these owners have started the construction of their buildings. Most of these buildings have been completed and occupied now illegally,” said an official involved in the inspection.

Subsequently, the Corporation has started sending demolition notices through registered post to the owners of the unauthorised buildings under Section 56 of Town and Country Planning Act, asking them to remove the unapproved structures and restore the land to its original condition. In other words, the unauthorised building should be demolished by the owner himself.

“The owners will receive the demolition notices through registered post either on Tuesday or Wednesday. We will also personally hand over these notices to the owners. An office- bearer of the ruling DMK has got his office in one of the unauthorised building in Tirunelveli Town, who is threatening the Corporation officials against sending notices after he came to know of the development,” said the official.

Apart from the 102 unauthorised buildings, the remaining 379 buildings are under scrutiny. “The 379 buildings have been built after obtaining plan approval from the Corporation. However, these buildings have been constructed in violation of the plan approval given by the Corporation. Hence, the owners will have to pay a hefty penalty for these deviations,” the official said.

Confirming that the urban local body had sent demolition notices to the owners of the unauthorised buildings, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said: “We will go by what the law says”.

