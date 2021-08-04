102 criminals detained under Goondas Act over the past seven months

Troublemakers using caste to orchestrate crimes are being monitored: Collector

The district police have detained 102 criminals, mostly those who were arrested in connection with murder and attempt to murder cases, under the Goondas Act over the past seven months since January 1 last.

Of these 102 criminals, who were posing serious threat to the public tranquility, 82 are facing serious charges of murder, attempt to murder, burglary and robbery and seven others were arrested for selling ganja and other narcotic substances, which is on the rise in the district as the ganja peddlers get dried cannabis via Madurai.

Since bootlegging was a major lucrative industry in the past in Tirunlveli district and it led to bloody caste clashes when the criminals belonging to different castes entered the business, more attention is being paid to uproot the making and selling of liquor illegally.

“In this connection, we have arrested six persons for illicit brewing, who have been later detained under the Goondas Act,” says N. Manivannan, Superintendent of Police.

Similarly, the illicit sand mining also leads to detention under Goondas Act in the district as four persons from Tirunelveli are now behind the bars under this Act.

“After bootlegging, the criminals resort to illegal sand quarrying for making quick and big money. Rivalry in this business has also led to several murders in the past. Hence, those who enter this business are arrested and detained under the Goondas Act,” Mr. Manivannan said.

The remaining three are POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act offenders, who are on the prowl.

District Collector V. Vishnu said the detention of history-sheeters under the Goondas Act was intensified with the objective of ensuring rule of law across the district by bringing the criminals behind the bars and subsequently guaranteeing the safety of every resident from the aggressive designs of the thugs. More importantly, those who are fanning caste rivalry between different castes are being monitored closely and appropriate actions taken.

“At the same time, we are giving due importance to sort out the problems in rural areas like drinking water, access to cremation ground, temple festivals, encroachments etc. as these trivial issues are blown out of proportion after caste colour is given. So we are attaching due significance for finding the just solutions to nip the problems in bud,” Mr. Vishnu said.