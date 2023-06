June 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths on Thursday seized 1,015 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in Peraiyur taluk.

According to Food Cell sources, a team of sleuths intercepted a cargo autorickshaw during a vehicle chek near Periya Kattalai. They found the rice being smuggled in the vehicle.