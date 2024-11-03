100th ‘health walk’ programme held in Theni

Leading the 100th ‘health walk’ programme in Theni for eight km, Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Sunday appealed to the public to make it a regular habit to walk daily.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the programme in September 2023, and Family and Health Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian initiated the walk through the department in all districts across Tamil Nadu.

After experts suggested that walking eight km a day would keep physique in a good shape, the government identified the space in every district/city. Funds were also allotted for constructing walkers’ track that induce people to use it regularly.

Every Sunday, since then, Theni Collector has led the health walk in different parts of the district.

At least 80 to 100 people, including youngsters and senior citizens, join the walk, which has turned out to be a people’s movement, Ms. Shajeevana told The Hindu, when contacted.

The eight-km walk was flagged off by Theni MP Thanga Tamil Selvan on Sunday and MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar and A. Maharajan were present. ASP Vinoj, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Abeda Haniff, District Sports Officer Murugan, District Health Officer Jawaharlal, Tahsildar Satishkumar, a large number of students from colleges and schools and NGOs participated.

The health walk started from Aranmanaipudur and passed through Koduvilarpatti, Pallapatti, Kottaipatti and back to the starting point covering eight km, officials said.

The Collector said with pride that it was the 100th health walk in the district and urged the public to continue with the same spirit. The district administration had organised competitions for children and 12 prizes were given to the winners on the occasion.

In order to promote 100% voting in the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration organised 100 km walk during electioneering and, according to officials, it led to higher polling in the district.

