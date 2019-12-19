1,007 elected unopposed in Thoothukudi district

A total of 1,007 candidates, including 28 panchayat presidents, were elected unopposed to various posts in rural local bodies in the district after withdrawal of nominations on Thursday.

Polling for 3,537 posts — 2,943 village panchayat wards, 403 village panchayat presidents, 174 panchayat union wards and 17 district panchayat wards — would be held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

Filing of nominations, which began on December 9, ended on December 16. As many as 9,807 candidates filed their papers for the election to be held in two phases. While 135 papers were rejected during scrutiny, 903 candidates withdrew their nomination.

“Since only one nomination each was received for 978 village panchayat wards, 28 village panchayat presidents and one panchayat union ward, 1,007 candidates have been elected unopposed,” Collector Sandeep Nanduri told reporters here on Thursday.

After withdrawal of nominations, 7,762 candidates — 5,212 for village panchayat wards, 1,591 for village panchayat presidents, 868 for panchayat union wards and 91 for district panchayat wards — were in the fray. “No one has filed nomination for seven village panchayat wards,” he said.

Officials said there would be slight modifications in the figure as they were yet to get information on withdrawal of nominations from a few more panchayat unions. “Hence, a clear picture will emerge only on Friday,”