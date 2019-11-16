10,000 to take part in Madurai Marathon

A promotional event of Madurai Marathon 2020, an annual event organised by Devadoss Hospital, was conducted at Vishal De Mal here on Friday.

Scheduled for January 5, 2020, this will be the 4th edition of the event that has been witnessing a rise in number of participants every year. The event will be themed on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) awareness. The hospital aims to spread awareness and train thousands of people to administer CPR in emergency situations to save lives. The hospital personnel explained CPR with a mannequin at the inaugural event. Popular TV personality Andrews entertained the crowd and spot registrations were done for ₹300 per person for participating in the marathon.

“The marathon has been growing in terms of magnitude and reach. Last year, we had participants from other States and even countries such as Kenya. Around 3,000 people took part in the marathon last year and we expect 10,000 people this year,” said Sathish Devadoss, Medical Director, Devadoss Hospital.

He added that a campaign would be held in schools and colleges, where awareness will be created about CPR.

The marathon will be conducted for 21 km, 10.5 km and 5 km, and it is open for men, women and children.