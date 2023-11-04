November 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

At least 10,000 steps a day keeps your doctor away, said speakers at the launch of the ‘health walk’ programme here on Saturday.

The State government had announced health walk across all the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu and the Health Department had coordinated in identifying the eight km walk way in every district.

The idea was conceptualised after the government decided to prevent diseases than treating them. One among the objective was to avoid obesity and keep fit. As per the WHO recommendations, 10000 steps or 45 minutes brisk walk for 5 days a week would keep people from all age groups healthy.

With spread of communicable diseases on the rise, the government had decided to launch healthy welfare programs like health walk than opening up more and more fever clinics or screening camps, Health department officials said.

In Virudhunagar, District Collector V P Jayaseelan flagged off the health walk at Medical College campus. After criss-crossing through the DSP office, Collectorate, Aishwarya Mahal, the walkers returned to the start point.

Adequate drinking water facilities and stone benches have been installed for the people to sit and relax along the walk-way, the officials said.

Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha Inbam, MLA ARR Srinivasan, Government Medical College Dean J Sangumani, DD Health Yasodamani and among others participated in the walk.

