10,000 seed balls dispersed

In an effort towards the protection and upkeep of the environment, hundreds of students and faculty members of the Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, engaged in a mass sowing of seed balls, here on Saturday.

Over 10,000 seed balls were dispersed along the foothills of Murugamalai hills.

The seed balls were made of 12 types of native seeds including neem, jamun, paradise tree, teak, sandal, subabul, vaagai, kadukkai, and other ficus species. The balls were enriched with root and shoot promoting organic fertilizers, cow dung and other natural manure.

T. Arumugam, Dean of the college appreciated the efforts of the students and said that they should continue to do such seed dispersal drives in the next couple of years continuously so that a visible change can be seen in the environment.

“We hope that at least one tenth of the seeds may grow and become trees. As the monsoon season has begun, this is also the best time to take up seed sowing,” he said.

Theni district forest officer S. Gowtham and Devadhanapatti Range officer D. Suresh Kumar, took part in the seed dispersal drive.

“All the above species are timber, fruits and fodder producing trees. When the seed balls germinate, they will enhance the ecosystem. Mass seed balls dispersal has proven effective in reversing the effects of deforestation,” said M. Murugesh, a Professor, who was part of the team.