Coronavirus | 10,000-mark reached in Madurai

28 July 2020 01:23 IST

A total of 166 people were discharged raising the total number of discharged to 7,809.

The overall tally of cases in Madurai district crossed 10,000 as 249 people tested positive on Monday. The tally stands at 10,057. All the cases were indigenous according to the State Health bulletin.

The total number of active cases as on date were 2,032. The death toll rose to 216 as there were six deaths recorded.

Tirunelveli

Even as Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts’ COVID-19 tally is nearing 4,000 mark, Thoothukudi district, which is struggling to contain the spreading of viral infection, is inching towards 6,000-mark.

After adding 349 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, Thoothukudi’s tally touched 5,896 and the number of active cases stood at 2,439 as 229 cases were discharged from various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. The district has lost 29 lives to the viral infection so far.

With 3,963 COVID-19 cases, Tirunelveli district, which added 191 cases on Monday, stands second among the southern districts in the list of infections. The district, which has witnessed the loss of 25 lives to the pandemic, has 1,438 active cases after the discharge of 153 cases.

Neighbouring Kanniyakumari district had 239 fresh cases on Monday that took the district’s tally to 3,849 and the number of active cases to 1,853 after 167 cases were discharged. The district has lost 32 patients to COVID-19 so far.

Tenkasi district added 112 new cases on Monday that jacked up the tally to 1,794, and the number of active cases to 910. The district has lost 15 persons to the viral infection.

Theni

saw 280 new cases, which took the tally to 4,053 - 58 people were discharged. The district health authorities had taken samples from 1301 persons for COVID-19 virus. The day's cases were reported from Periyakulam: 78, Theni: 61, Cumbum: 24 and Chinnamanur: 47.

Dindigul tested 133 fresh cases which had the total positive cases to 2,451. There were nine people discharged from the hospital.

Ramanathapuram had 54 new cases taking the tally to 3,094. Government hospitals discharged 57 people on a single day.

Sivaganga had 44 new cases, which took the total positive cases to 2,123. The hospital had discharged 171 people and the total number of discharged persons stood at 1,586.