HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹10,000 fine imposed on revenue officials for not giving information to RTI applicant in Sivaganga district

August 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on revenue officials in the office of the Tahsildar of Illayankudi in Sivaganga district.

Following an application filed in January 2022 by an activist, Radhakrishnan of Salaigramam, who sought information on water bodies in certain survey numbers in his locality falling under poromboke land, the Deputy Tahsildar (Headquarters) in Illayankudi had dodged and denied response. The official had replied that as the matter was pending in court, the office shall not reveal any details.

When the applicant filed an appeal with the higher official, namely the Tahsildar, he too had given the same response. Under such circumstances, the applicant moved the TNIC, seeking intervention and justice. The matter, which came up for hearing before the Commissioner, who directed that the revenue officials at Illayankudi had not furnished any order that was prohibited from sharing with the applicant.

As per the RTI Act 19 (8) (b), the office of the Tahsildar, Illayankudi, shall pay a fine of ₹10,000 to the applicant as per the laws within 30 days, the Commissioner ordered on July 25, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.