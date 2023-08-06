₹10,000 fine imposed on revenue officials for not giving information to RTI applicant in Sivaganga district

August 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on revenue officials in the office of the Tahsildar of Illayankudi in Sivaganga district.

Following an application filed in January 2022 by an activist, Radhakrishnan of Salaigramam, who sought information on water bodies in certain survey numbers in his locality falling under poromboke land, the Deputy Tahsildar (Headquarters) in Illayankudi had dodged and denied response. The official had replied that as the matter was pending in court, the office shall not reveal any details.

When the applicant filed an appeal with the higher official, namely the Tahsildar, he too had given the same response. Under such circumstances, the applicant moved the TNIC, seeking intervention and justice. The matter, which came up for hearing before the Commissioner, who directed that the revenue officials at Illayankudi had not furnished any order that was prohibited from sharing with the applicant.

As per the RTI Act 19 (8) (b), the office of the Tahsildar, Illayankudi, shall pay a fine of ₹10,000 to the applicant as per the laws within 30 days, the Commissioner ordered on July 25, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.