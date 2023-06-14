10,000 banana trees destroyed in fire

June 14, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Around 10,000 banana trees and 8,000 casuarina poles kept in a field were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the Western Ghats near Kalakkad and spread to nearby farms on Tuesday night.

Farmer N. Paulraj, 48, of Manjuvilai near Kalakkad had cultivated banana on an eight-acre land near Thengai Uruli Falls, which has been taken on lease from Thiruvavaduthurai Mutt.

The fire that broke out in the forest in Vadakarai area spread to his land in the night to destroy 10,000 banana trees and 8,000 casuarina poles, which were used to support the banana trees from strong westerly wind. The quantum of loss suffered by the farmer is estimated at ₹15 lakh.

“The government should give compensation to bail me out of this situation,” Mr. Paulraj said.

