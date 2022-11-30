1,000 tonnes of urea reach Dindigul

November 30, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As part of the special arrangements made by the Agriculture Department to meet the growing demands of fertiliser,

A consignment of 1,000 tonnes of urea arrived here on Wednesday. Joint Registrar of Regional Co-operative Societies, K. Gandhinathan, inspected the unloading of fertilizers which came here from Thoothukudi port via train.

The consignment, sourced by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation, was dispatched to 196 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies in 50 trucks.

Farmers across Dindigul district are engaged in cultivating a wide variety of crops including maize, sunflower, grapes, areca nut (betel nut), tobacco, vegetables and paddy.

Stating that PACCS are adequately stocked with fertilizers, he said it would benefit paddy cultivators especially during the ‘samba’ season. A bag of urea weighing 45 kg is available at a rate of ₹266.50 for both loanee and non-loanee farmers.

He said that steps were being taken to ensure adequate stock was available at PACCS even in hilly regions including Sirumalai, Kodaikanal, Panrimalai, Adalur and Pachalur.

According to an official, the total stock of urea at PACCS in the district stood at 208 tonnes as of November 29. While the current stock of diammonium phosphate (DAP) is 620 tonnes, Muriate of Potash (MOP) is 392 tonnes and 882 tonne of complex fertilizer is stocked, the official added.