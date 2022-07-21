1,000 students take part in chess contest

Chess competition being held at VOC Ground indoor stadium in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a chess competition at the indoor stadium at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai on Thursday in which 1,000 school children participated.

The event was organised to create awareness of the Chess Olympiad. After the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurate it at a function at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on July 28, it would be held till August 10 at Mamallapuram.

The Speaker cut a huge cake designed like chess board with coins and flagged off a Chess Olympiad awareness vehicle on the occasion. Collector V. Vishnu, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.