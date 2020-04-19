1000 mobile rapid test kits arrive in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has received 1000 rapid test kits with which any person can be diagnosed whether he or she tested positive or negative to COVID-19 virus within about 15 minutes, said Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the Melapalayam zone office of Tirunelveli Corporation, she said that the rapid-anti-body test kit would be very useful to detect in large areas, especially in containment zones.

“Once the test was complete, we can have an idea on who all required to be tested for a detailed examination. The kit would indicate whether a person (symptomatic or asymptomatic) tested negative or positive to the COVID-19 virus. If he or she tested positive, we have to examine further. In the event of testing negative, he or she can be informed about it at once,” she said.

With the arrival of these test kits, the health authorities would be able to screen more number of persons, including the frontline health workers and among others, who were deployed in containment zones.

The Collector said that there were nine containment zones in the district — Valliyoor, Krishnapuram, Pathamadai, Kalakad, KTC Nagar, Pettai Sivan Kovil, Darling Nagar, Kodiswaran Nagar and Melapalayam.

All safety protocols laid out by the Department of Health and Family Welfare were being adhered to by the authorities.

As for the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here, she said that out of 60 persons, 23 were discharged and were in home quarantine for 14 days. Only after conducting the exit test, they would be permitted to move out of their dwellings. There were about 3,500 persons under home quarantine for different reasons upon whom, medical teams continued to keep a watch through video call.

The Collector said that persons coming from other districts/States who visited the district here were screened and only then allowed entry. The plan of the district was to screen every resident in each dwelling. After examining the modalities, it would be executed, she added.

On the reported relaxation of curfew for some sections from April 20, Ms. Shilpa said that only after the Chief Minister announced, they would be given effect. Until then, the curfew would stand in force, she clarified.