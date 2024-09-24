GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,000 lost mobile phones recovered, handed over to owners

Published - September 24, 2024 06:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravadhanam handing over a missing mobile phone to its owner in Nagercoil on Tuesday.

Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravadhanam handing over a missing mobile phone to its owner in Nagercoil on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravadhanam on Tuesday handed over to the rightful owners 1,000 mobile phones, which were lost and recovered by the police.

Based on the complaints received in various police stations of Kanniyakumari district from the owners, the recovered phones, worth ₹ 1.90 crore, were handed over to the owners by the Superintendent of Police.

“We have so far recovered 1,303 mobile phones, worth ₹ 2.50 crore, during this year,” said Mr. Sundaravadhanam, who praised the cyber crime police for recovering the mobile phones.

The SP urged the public not to attend enticing calls in the guise of business opportunities, part-time jobs, lottery etc. from unknown numbers and not to click the links being sent from these suspicious numbers. The passwords, private photos, bank account details and other sensitive information should not be saved in the phones.

In case of lose of mobile phones, the owner should register the complaint with CEIR portal https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in or in the nearest police station, the SP said.

