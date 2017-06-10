1,000 kg of mangoes seized

In a surprise check made in houses of mango growers and merchants in Mooduvaarpatti near Alanganallur, officials found calcium carbide stones were allegedly used to ripen the fruits.
Speaking to reporters, the officials from food safety department said that following a specific input, the teams swung into action at the village, where many farmers had raised mangoes in their farms. Investigations revealed many merchants had encouraged the farmers to use carbide stones for speedy ripening, as there was a good demand for mangoes in the markets now. Close to 1,000 kilograms of mangoes were seized.
