₹1,000 crore sought to make Kanniyakumari an international tourist destination

Kanniyakumari

06 March 2020 21:05 IST

The Union Government’s Department of Tourism should allocate ₹1,000 crore for creating tourist-friendly amenities in Kanniyakumari to transform it into an international tourist destination, MP H. Vasanthakumar has said.

In a memorandum submitted to Meenakshi Sharma, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of India, Mr. Vasanthakumar said Kanniyakumari, which was attracting over a crore tourists every year including foreign visitors coming to neighbouring Kerala, had to be given a makeover with more tourist-friendly facilities to receive more tourists. Since the livelihood of a good number of people from this region chiefly relies upon tourists visiting the southern tip of the country, the Union Government should invest a decent sum of ₹1,000 crore to take the tourism industry to the next level.

The Department of Tourism, through Indian Tourism Development Corporation, should create visitor-friendly hotel and dormitories with better facilities including a travel desk in Kanniyakumari, which should be declared as a ‘national tourist destination’. Since this windy place is known for its fierce waves throughout the year, water surfing and yacht racing sport should be created, he said.

Besides keeping the beaches clean, facilities to attract tourists like shades, giant umbrellas, toilets, protected drinking water etc. should be created along the beaches. Electric cars or battery-operated vehicles should be introduced in Kanniyakumari so that visitors can visit all the points without polluting the area. For children, toy trains should be introduced to take them to the important places in Kanniyakumari. Clean and tidy toilets should be constructed at vantage points in and around Kanniyakumari.

A giant statue of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, whose contributions had taken Tamil Nadu to greater heights, should be installed near the statue of Thiruvalluvar. A centre for showcasing the culture of Tamil Nadu and the martial arts of the land should be established.

The ITDC should conduct packaged tours to places of worship in the district besides taking the visitors to the picnic spots like Maathur Thottipaalam, Thirparappu Falls etc.

Since Kanniyakumari is the southern tip of the country’s mainland, the Government of India should construct a fitting structure like Gateway of India near ‘Triveni Sangamam’ Kanniyakumari where a 1,000 feet-tall mast should be erected in a sprawling park for hoisting the national flag with impressive illumination.

An aquarium showcasing the marine life of this region should also be created.

“I have invited Ms. Meenakshi to visit Kanniyakumari to understand its tourism potential so that sufficient funds can be allocated to make it an international tourist destination,” Mr. Vasanthakumar said.