₹1,000 cr.-worth prime land in Chennai retrieved by govt.: Revenue Minister

June 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A prolonged legal battle carried out by the State government had helped the Department of Revenue retrieve a ₹1000 crore-worth prime land near Anna Flyover in Chennai, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

Addressing the press here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandran said the government had given a parcel of 23 acres of land to Agri Horicultural Society in 1910. Subsequently, the land had gone into the control of an individual and was under encroachment.

“The then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi took legal steps to retrieve the land and 17 acres of it were taken possession by the government in 1989 and subsequently, Semmozhi Poonga was established there in 2009,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

However, the name transfer of patta for the remaining portion of the land was done in the name of an AIADMK functionary, Krishnamoorthi, and the land was under encroachment by him. “The subsequent AIADMK government did not take any legal steps to retrieve it,” he added.

When M.K. Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister, he again took up the legal course and the continuous legal battle in the High Court and the Supreme Court had resulted in the State government regaining five acres and 18 grounds of prime land along Cathedral Road.

The Commissioner of Land Administration had classified the land as government poramboke land and took its possession on Monday, the Minister said. “The market value of the land is ₹1,000 crore and its guideline value itself is ₹500 crore,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The Minister also said efforts would be taken to regain possession of government lands under encroachment across the State.