100-year-old inscription found near Saravanapoigai

Special Correspondent

A 100-year-old inscription has been found recently near the Tirupparankundram Saravanapoigai here regarding the construction of a well by a particular community.

A field study conducted by S. Rajagopal and R. Praiya, Assistant Professors, Department of History from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai, and team found the inscription related to donation. It has been found on the left side of the Girivalam path of Subramanyiaswamy temple at Tirupparankundram.

This inscription is located inside the 167 Kirama 24 Manai Telugu Chettiar Uravinmurai building. The stone inscription is of four feet height and one foot width. It was engraved in the early quarter of the 20th century and has 26 lines of Tamil script.

This inscription says that “Kanthan chettiyar, son of Maharaja Sri Mattapparai Konanch chettiar belong to a resident of Singarathoppu in Chennai pattanam and his wife Jithammal, daughter of Komanampatti Bomman chettiar, donated money for digging and constructing a well on June 5, 1914. The well may be constructed for fulfilling devotees’ drinking water needs and bathing during the journey of Girivalam pilgrimage.”

This information was read out with the help of retired Archaeologist C. Santhalingam of Madurai.