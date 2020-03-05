100 women achievers honoured in Madurai, ahead of International Women’s Day

A sense of euphoria and excitement filled the air at Lady Doak College (LDC) here on Thursday, as 100 women achievers from Madurai were honoured as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The Transgender Resource Centre and the Centre for Women’s Studies of LDC organised an event, ‘Sakthigal 100’, in which 100 women from various fields, who have had worked selflessly for the uplift of society and have achieved in their respective professions, were honoured.

Among the 100 women achievers, one was a trangender person. The awardees included social workers, doctors, mental health professionals, entrepreneurs, film makers and teachers from different age categories.

Speaking during the occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) Z. Annie Vijaya said, “Women play an important role in society as they provide happiness, solution and peace to this world.” She said that women have to undergo struggles at various phases in their lives to achieve their goals and congratulated the winners for achieving their goals despite hurdles.

Priya Babu, head, Transgender Resource Centre, said that all these 100 achievers have played a very important role to create a changes in the lives of hundreds of other people.

LDC principal Christianna Singh said that the event was organised based on the United Nation’s theme of ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights’. She also emphasised that this is the first event in the city where women achievers from all walks of life were honoured.