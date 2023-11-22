ADVERTISEMENT

100 students get education loans in Theni

November 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 100 students received education loans worth ₹4.56 crore at the education loan mela held in Theni on Wednesday. Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana distributed the education loans to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of the students and was encouraging students to pursue higher education. Education loans were provided to the students in order to ensure that money/fees does not become an hurdle for students to pursue higher education.

The education loan mela was conducted in order to create awareness among the students about the loans and the schemes available for the benefit of the students, she said. The Collector said that in the previous education loan mela, a total of 36 students had received loans worth ₹1.8 crore. So far, education loans worth ₹6.36 crore have been distributed to a total of 136 students, she said. The students were present with their parents.

Bank managers also participated in the loan mela so that the students could easily register their education loan applications through the website. They were apprised about the loans and the schemes. District Revenue Officer R. Jeyabharathi and other officials were present.

