100 sports persons to be given government jobs: Deputy Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Government would soon give appointment orders to 100 sports persons in State government departments and Public Sector Units, announced Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute 564 Dr. Kalaignar Sports Kits to 450 village panchayats in Virudhunagar district here on Tuesday, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that sports persons of the State have been demanding 3% reservation for them in job opportunities in Government Departments and Public Sector Units.

“In the first phase, 100 sports persons would be given Government job opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi listed out the efforts being taken by the State Government in promoting sports persons.

“In the last three years, the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has given high-cash incentives worth ₹ 38 crore to 1,300 sports persons,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Government has been providing assistance to sports persons from poor economic background through Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

“All that the sports persons need to do is to submit their application through the TNCF website. After scrutiny of the application, the assistance would be given at the earliest,” he said.

Quoting a Niti Ayog report, he said that Tamil Nadu stood first on 13 sectors like health, education and women empowerment.

Besides, the Union Department of Statistics has ranked Tamil Nadu as the State with highest number of industrial units and providing highest number of job opportunities.

“Thus the Dravidian model of governance of Tamil Nadu is showing way to the entire country in all fronts,” he said.

The sports kits comprising play materials for 33 sports including cricket, football, volley ball, throwball, kabbadi, carrom, chess, shuttle, gym, tennikoit, silambam, worth ₹ 2.84 crore were given to all the 450 panchayats in the district.

He also gave 1,299 kits to 923 panchayats of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Besides, he gave away prizes to the 2,111 district-level winners of Chief Minister Trophy -2024 worth ₹ 42.96 lakh.

He gave away ₹ 3.95 crore worth benefits including free house-site pattas, three-wheelers, orders for setting up Aavin sales booth and subsidy for loans for self employment for differently-abled persons and prizes for winners of Chief Minister’s Trophy.

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, showered encomiums on Mr. Udhyanidhi for taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

Minister for Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Youth Welfare and Sports Development), Atulya Misra, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, J. Meghanatha Reddy, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, and MLAs were present.

