100 sovereigns stolen from former VC’s house

Published - May 18, 2024 09:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars broke into the house of a former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, here and took away 100 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Police said Sugumar, the former VC, was living in his house on the second street of Chinnamani Nagar here, while his wife, an auditor, was living in Chennai. When Mr. Sugumar went to Chennai on May 10, he asked one Amudha of Ceylon Colony to look after his house.

When Ms. Amudha came to his house on Saturday to clean it, the front door had been broken open. She alerted Mr. Sugumar, and he informed Thoothukudi South Police, who visited the spot with fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog.

The burglars, after scaling the compound wall, had broken open the main door of the house and opened the lockers using the keys kept there. They had decamped with 100 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

In another burglary reported at Bryant Nagar, the burglars stole five sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹80,000 from the house of police constable M. Shankar when he had gone to attend a temple festival at Mudivaithanenthal.

The burglary came to light when Mr. Shankar returned home around 4 a.m on Saturday.

Thoothukudi South Police have registered separate cases for these crimes.

