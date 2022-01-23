100 sovereigns of stolen gold recovered in Madurai

The Madurai district police and Madurai City Police have solved several burglary cases and recovered over 100 sovereigns of gold since Saturday.

A special team of Madurai district police solved several burglary cases with the arrest of one accused from Sattur on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that 63 sovereigns of gold, one diamond necklace and ₹1.5 lakh were burgled from the house of S. Tirumavalavan (62) of Christian Colony in Tirumangalam on December 24.

The police team was able to zero in on Muthuraj alias Sujit (30) of Sattur in connection with the burglary.However, the accused was absconding and the special team was on the lookout for him.

After the team arrested him on Saturday, he had reportedly confessed to have been involved in several similar crimes in Tiruchi, Erode and Coimbatore districts.

The police was able to recover 63 sovereigns of gold from him.The SP appreciated the special team for the arrest of the accused and recovery of stolen properties.

Meanwhile, Madurai City Police have recovered 45 sovereigns of gold and ₹80,000 from three accused involved in various burglary and theft cases in the city.

The police identified the accused as M. Mohideen (32) of Dharmapuri district, his brother Sadiq Batcha and their associate, D. Gopinath (32) of Alanganallur.

The police said that the accused had confessed to have burgled homes and stolen valuables from people in K. K. Nagar, Anna Nagar and Mattuthavani areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T. K. Rajasekaran appreciated the special team.