100 sovereigns of gold jewels missing, says Mumbai merchant

August 21, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

A Mumbai-based jeweller, Ramesh Jain, has complained that 101 sovereigns of gold jewels kept in a room in a city lodge went missing on Monday. Following a complaint, the police are taking a look at the multiple CCTV camera footages inside and outside the premises. It is said that he arrived here on August 18 and had checked-in at a hotel near West Masi Street. He used to visit Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore at regular intervals from Mumbai. After delivering the jewels to the customers, he would leave for home. Under such circumstances, he had gone to deliver a few jewellery items to a customer and when he returned to the room, he found the jewels kept in the room missing. Thideer Nagar police are investigating.

