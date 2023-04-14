ADVERTISEMENT

100 sovereign gold jewellery, cash stolen from Chief Medical Officer’s house in Palani

April 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

About 100 sovereigns of gold and ₹20 lakh were robbed by three unidentified men who broke into the residence of the Chief Medical Officer at Government Hospital in Palani in the wee hours on Friday.

According to police, Dr. P. Udhayakumar, 55, sustained cut injuries after he was attacked by the armed robbers who broke open the window of his house around 2.30 a.m. even as he was sleeping. He was living alone at home.

While they quickly tied him up with ropes, Dr. Udhayakumar sustained cut injuries in his two fingers due to the sharp weapons the robbers had. Even as he was bleeding, the culprits tied a cloth around his fingers to help arrest the bleeding, said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran who along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar visited the scene of crime and conducted an inquiry.

Police said the robbers untied Dr. Udhayakumar before making away with 100 sovereigns of gold and ₹20 lakh, only upon asking him to come out a little later after they had left.

However, the SP said that the exact quantum of missing cash and valuables were yet to be ascertained. “Important clues have been collected and CCTV footage is being examined to trace the accused at large. Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused,” he added,

