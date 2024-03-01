ADVERTISEMENT

100 recovered mobile phones returned to owners

March 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan handed over on Friday 100 recovered mobile phones which were either stolen or recovered after being misplaced.

 In a simple event organized in the District Police Office, Mr. Silambarasan handed over ₹ 18.96 lakh-worth mobile phones to their rightful owners.  The SP said the public should register complaints in Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) by visiting https://www.ceir.gov.in/ in case of loss of their mobile phones before filing complaint with the police station concerned. Or, the complainant should get the CSR from the police station concerned and register it in CEIR.

 “Once the complaint is made in CEIR, the phone will be blocked immediately and hence the person carrying the lost mobile phone cannot use it. If the stranger uses a new SIM card in the lost mobile phone, the complainant and the police station that registered the complaint will get instant alert. Hence, the police can immediately recover the lost or stolen mobile phone,” Mr. Silambarasan said.

 The SP also said the public could register their complaints pertaining to cyber crimes by calling 1930 or https://cybercrime.gov.in/

