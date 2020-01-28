100-member team to be trained in fighting forest fire

Madurai

Following the recent havocs wrecked by fire in Amazon forests and forest in Australia, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department has embarked on a training programme for its commando force personnel to fight forest fire.

“Our Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, has instructed us to be ready to fight forest fire and hence asked to provide proper training to our commando force personnel so that they are adequately equipped,” said Madurai District Forest Officer S. Kalyanakumar.

As part of the initiative, a team of 20 commando personnel started their training at Alagar Hills in Alagarkoil since Monday.

“Along with employees of Lord Kallazhagar Temple, our commando personnel were trained by Forest Department officials on putting out the fire,” he added.

Firemen are trained to fight fire with fire tenders and fire extinguishers wherever these vehicles and equipments could be moved.

However, many pockets in the forest areas, where fire is reported, would be out of bounds for vehicles and extinguishers. “Even availability of water could be very remote,” Mr. Kalyanakumar said.

The Forest Department officials are teaching the commando personnel on how to use the branches of trees for beating fire and dousing the flames.

A mock-drill of fire fighting in the Alagar Hills was also conducted.

A 100-member team for fighting forest fire would be formed in the district.

A 10-day training programme on putting out forest fire in initial stage would be given for commando personnel, forest personnel, college students, including National Cadet Corps and National Social Services from February 1.