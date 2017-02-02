100 kg of sea cucumber seized

Ramanathapuram: After launching a surprise raid at Mandapam south seashore, forest personnel of Mandapam range have rescued nearly 100 kg of sea cucumber, the endangered species protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Acting on a tip-off that fishermen had set out for fishing the endangered species, a team of forest personnel raided the sea shore on Thursday when they found the fresh catch of sea cucumber abandoned. Five fishermen who were engaged in the fishing of the species, however, escaped.

Mr S Sathish, Forest Range Officer (Mandapam) said the catch was brought to the shore and the rescued species were identified as ‘holothuria scabra,’ which commanded good price in the grey market. The fishermen fish the species at the behest of smugglers, he said.

After obtaining orders from Mr Deepak S Bilgi, Wildlife warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, the rescued sea cucumbers were released into the sea from Pamban road bridge, he said.