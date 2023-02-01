100 kg of ganja seized in Madurai; 3 from Kerala held

February 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

In a huge haul of narcotic substance, Madurai District Police have seized 100 kg of ganja and arrested three persons from Kerala near Nagamalai Pudukottai on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, a team of police from Nagamalai Pudukottai conducted vehicle check at Thuvariman junction.

The police intercepted an SUV in which three persons, identified as K. Mansoor Ali (32) of Palakkad, N. Muthalif (28) and S.Nazar (25), both from Kollam district, were travelling, Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said

When the police checked the vehicle, they found 100 kg of ganja being smuggled by the trio.

The police seized the vehicle along with the contraband and arrested all the three. Investigation revealed that they were bringing ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

The SP said that financial investigation would be done to seize the movable and immovable properties of the accused involved in the case.