100 kg of ganja kept in mini lorry seized, driver arrested in Ambasamudram

December 15, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized 100 kg of ganja kept in a secret wooden chamber in a mini lorry and arrested the driver in Ambasamudram on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said a team checking vehicles in Ambasamudram stopped a mini lorry. When the team members checked the vehicle, they could not find anything unusual. During a close inspection, they found a secret wooden chamber beneath the vehicle, in which 100 kg of ganja had been stuffed.

During interrogation, driver Thalavai Madan, 24, of Ramanujampudhur near Srivaikundam told the police that he was taking the contraband from Andhra Pradesh with the support of Praveen of Aditchanallur and Arul Pandi of Pudukkudi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ambasamudram police seized the vehicle with the ganja and arrested Thalavai Madan. Efforts are on to nab Praveen and Arul Pandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US