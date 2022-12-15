  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

100 kg of ganja kept in mini lorry seized, driver arrested in Ambasamudram

December 15, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized 100 kg of ganja kept in a secret wooden chamber in a mini lorry and arrested the driver in Ambasamudram on Thursday.

The police said a team checking vehicles in Ambasamudram stopped a mini lorry. When the team members checked the vehicle, they could not find anything unusual. During a close inspection, they found a secret wooden chamber beneath the vehicle, in which 100 kg of ganja had been stuffed.

During interrogation, driver Thalavai Madan, 24, of Ramanujampudhur near Srivaikundam told the police that he was taking the contraband from Andhra Pradesh with the support of Praveen of Aditchanallur and Arul Pandi of Pudukkudi.

Ambasamudram police seized the vehicle with the ganja and arrested Thalavai Madan. Efforts are on to nab Praveen and Arul Pandi.

