100 kg artificially ripened watermelon seized, destroyed

May 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 100 kg of artificially ripened watermelons near here on Saturday.

Following complaints from the public accusing a fruit trader of selling artificially ripened watermelon by injecting a chemical into the fruits, the Food Safety department officials raided a shop at Kuththukkalvalasai on Tenkasi – Madurai Highway on Saturday. The officials found that the trader had ripened around 100 kg of watermelons artificially.

Subsequently, the officials seized them.

The officials said the demand for watermelons was increasing steeply due to the hot summer and the traders were employing unethical business practices to ripen them.

“Since the chemicals being used by the traders to ripen the fruits will affect the consumers badly, the Department of Food Safety will take stringent action against the violators. Moreover, the consumers should also be carefully choose the fruits,” said the officials.

