100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination achieved

Dindigul Corporation vaccinates 1,69,325 eligible persons

Dindigul

Dindigul Corporation has achieved 100% first dose COVID vaccination by administering injection to all the 1,69,325 persons eligible for the vaccine.

“We are the first Corporation in the State to get this distinction,” said Corporation Commissioner, S. Sivasubramanian. In fact, the city has vaccinated more persons (100.01%) than the eligible population above 18 years of age.

“This is because we have not spared even those people who frequently visit the city for their work, market or for other needs and vaccinated them also,” said the Commissioner. The city has also administered second dose of vaccine to 77.3% of the population or 1,30,888 persons till date.

The Commissioner said that the urban local body targeted religious gatherings and sought advocacy for vaccination from their own leaders.

“We have addressed people at temples, mosques and churches whenever there were religious gatherings. BEsides, asking their religious heads to speak to the followers about the importance of vaccination, we also stressed the need for two doses of vaccines,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The officials would make the audience to take a pledge that they would come forward to take the vaccine and the people followed their words with deeds, the Commissioner said.

Besides, the appointing nodal officer for each of the 48 wards to monitor the vaccination camps, the Corporation took additional interest in involving the staff deployed for the 15 mega vaccination camps. “We gave them funds to take care of their daily needs in advance and also provided an autorickshaw for their easy movement and to carry the vaccine boxes,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

During every mega camp, the mobilisers will use the autorickshaw to ferry the people to the vaccination camp site and back. This also helped a lot. Door-to-door survey of the unvaccinated was conducted and people were encouraged to take the jabs .

In some areas, the workers were provided with good halls with toilet facilities, so that they never had any grudge and gave their full involvment in the vaccination exercise. Volunteers from trade and industry, clubs, consumer associations also came forward to help in creating awareness on the importance of vaccination, he added.