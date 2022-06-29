100 fined for not wearing mask in city

The Madurai Corporation collected a total fine of ₹32,400 on Wednesday, the second day since imposing spot fines on people for not wearing masks in public places began.

According to an official data from the civic body, a total of 15 teams in the five zones fined – 38 individuals amounting to ₹11,100 and 62 commercial establishments amounting to ₹21,300.

According to official sources, roughly ₹20,000 fine was collected on Tuesday by the civic bodies in this regard