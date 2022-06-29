100 fined for not wearing mask in city
The Madurai Corporation collected a total fine of ₹32,400 on Wednesday, the second day since imposing spot fines on people for not wearing masks in public places began.
According to an official data from the civic body, a total of 15 teams in the five zones fined – 38 individuals amounting to ₹11,100 and 62 commercial establishments amounting to ₹21,300.
According to official sources, roughly ₹20,000 fine was collected on Tuesday by the civic bodies in this regard
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.