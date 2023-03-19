HamberMenu
100 events planned for centenary celebration of P. K. Mookiah Thevar in Madurai district

March 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the centenary celebration of late leader P. K. Mookiah Thevar, the committee members have planned to conduct 100 events spread over four days from April 1 to 4 at his birth place - Pappapatti village near Usilampatti in Madurai district.

Speaking to reporters, the members led by T. Nirupan Chakravarthi said here on Sunday that they would establish a centenary library in memory of PKM and conduct 100 events for the youth which included competitions in oratory, essay writing, job fair, public speaking and among others.

The organisers would display a photo expo of PKM in public life and his role as a legislative member and in the Parliament between 1952 and 1979. The efforts to uplift the poor and needy and his role played in the Forward Bloc in Tamil Nadu and at the national level would also be displayed.

The organisers had performed a ground breaking ceremony at Pappapatti on Sunday in which leaders and cadre from various outfits participated, a press release said.

