10 years of imprisonment for impregnating woman

November 30, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

A labourer was awarded 10-years imprisonment to a labourer for impregnating a woman under the pretext of marrying her.  According to prosecution, G. Azhaguraj, 30, a labourer from Neeraavipatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, sexually abused a woman from Ettaiyapuram area even as he was working there as a manual labourer in October 2015 in the guise of marrying her. When she became pregnant, Azhaguraj refused to marry her.  Based on complaint from the victim, the Vilaathikulam All Women Police arrested Azhaguraj.  Mahila Court Judge Madhava Ramanujam awarded 10 years of imprisonment to Azhaguraj and slapped a fine of Rs. 3,000 on him on Wednesday.

