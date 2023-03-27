10-year-old boy, man killed, 11 others injured in accident

March 27, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a tragic incident, a van carrying over 15 people, including a pregnant woman, from Madurai to Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district, plunged into a roadside ditch and overturned, killing two of its occupants, including a 10-year-old boy, on Monday.

The van driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, which resulted in the accident

Police said M. Raja of of K. Veppankulam near Kamudhi married Soorammal of the same village. Raja got a job in Singapore three months ago and went there alone. When the relatives of Raja and Soorammal were proceeding to their native place to celebrate the baby shower ceremony for Soorammal, the van suddenly plunged into the ditch and overturned near Kamudhi-Sayalkudi Road.

The police identified the deceased as A. Vazhivittan (45) and R. Illayavendan (10). Mutharasan, a relative of Soorammal, suffered multiple injuries and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Ten others, including Soorammal, who suffered simple injuries were admitted to Kamudhi Government Hospital.

The police said the van driver had fled the accident spot. A search has been launched to nab him. Kamudhi police have registered a case.