10-year-old boy injured in elephant attack

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a wild elephant near Palani in Dindigul district here on Friday.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College, said forest range officer (Kodaikanal division, Palani range) V Palanikumar.

The injured has been identified as K Haridharshan, the son of a farmer, Krishnamurthy.

The incident occurred around 5 30 a.m. when he had gone to relieve himself near the farmlands in Odai Kaadu near Oliyanoothu Reserve Forest under the Palani forest range.

Haridarshan, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rescued and was initially treated at the Palani Government Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College for further treatment on the insistence of the boy’s family.

On hearing about the incident, Mr Palanikumar who rushed to the spot and investigated the matter said, “It is an elephant corridor where the public are commonly advised to venture out only after 7 a.m. It is said that Haridharshan is usually accompanied by his dog but it was not so on the particular day.”

He also added that the victim is suffering from a fracture above his right ankle and small bruises, but is in stable condition.