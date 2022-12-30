HamberMenu
10-year-old boy drowns in stone quarry pit

December 30, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy who went to take bath in a stone quarry pit at Usilampatti near Eriyodu in Dindigul district drowned on Friday.

The police said P. Kesavamoorthy and his friends went to take bath in the pit of a stone quarry in the village in the morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased did not know how to swim and drowned when he ventured into the deeper portion of the pit. After receiving an alert around 2 p.m., Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Vedasandur rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Vedasandur police have registered a case. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Vedasandur for a post-mortem. Later, the body was handed over to the boy’s family.

