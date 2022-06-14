10-year jail term for sexually assaulting girl

Virudhunagar

The Special Court dealing with POCSO Act cases on Tuesday sentenced M. Pandeeswaran of Nathamangalam to 10 years rigourous imprisonment for having sexually assaulted a minor girl, in 2016.

The prosecution said that the youth had taken the girl to Tiruppur and had sexual relationship with her. The Srivilliputtur Town police registered a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and arrested him. When the case came up for final hearing, the judge awarded him 10 years jail and imposed a fine of fine of 10,000.

