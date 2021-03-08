‘10 waterbodies destroyed for laying Outer Ring Road’

Madurai

08 March 2021

A petitioner has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the authorities to restore 10 tanks that were said to have been destroyed while laying Outer Ring Road in Tiruchi.

The petitioner, M.P. Chinnadurai, 72 of Srirangam said 10 tanks were a water source for irrigation to more than 1,365 acres of land. Due to the arbitrary alignment of the land for the road project, the tanks had been destroyed. Farmers protested against National Highways Authority of India for laying roads by destroying tanks. Still, the authorities went ahead and filled these waterbodies with soil for the road project.

This move will not only destroy the ecology but also agriculture, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to restore the waterbodies. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice and sought response from the authorities.