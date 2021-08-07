10 village panchayats vaccinates all eligible people

Collector gives away prizes to presidents and secretaries

Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Saturday honoured 10 village panchayats in the district that had vaccinated 100% of the eligible persons above 18 years against COVID-19.

He gave away prizes to the presidents and secretaries of the panchayats and honoured the Block Medical Officers at a function held here.

He said that Madurai district had successfully overcome the second wave of COVID pandemic through various measures. “Our focus then was also on creating awareness among the people of the ways to prevent COVID-19, like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and not being part of any crowd,” he said.

Stating that people should not lower their guards thinking that the district had overcome the pandemic, he advised them to be cautious.

“If we are not maintaining the social vaccination – wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and not participating in crowds – we cannot avoid the third wave,” he said.

Stating that several festivals were lining up in the next few months, he wanted people to be judicious in coming out.

Though lack of vaccine had delayed the vaccination programme, the district did not face any hesitation for vaccination, he said. “Besides, the 10 village panchayats, one ward each in Usilampatti municipality and Elumalai town panchayat achieved 100% vaccination,” he said.

He also distributed prizes to students who had won various competitions held to create awareness on COVID on the occasion.